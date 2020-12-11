Orbeye camera system gives doctors a fresh view on neurosurgery

Beacon Hospital has become the first hospital in the UK and Ireland to deploy Orbeye, a 3D neuroimaging system.

An alternative to traditional microscopic surgery, Orbeye produces magnified, high-resolution, three-dimensional digital images for the neurosurgeon. It has extremely powerful magnification and illumination that allows surgeons to see fine details, such as the smallest nerves and blood vessels, in deep parts of the brain.

For patients, surgical incisions are significantly smaller, therefore potentially resulting in a shorter stay in hospital, quicker recovery time and a lower risk of infection.

The technology enables an entire surgical team to see exactly what the surgeon is seeing on a large 3D screen in the operating room. This makes it the ultimate teaching tool for the next generation of neurosurgeons.

When using traditional operating microscopes, neurosurgeons can spend many hours with their neck bent forward and often in awkward positions. This can lead to surgeon fatigue, pain and discomfort. Using Orbeye, surgeons can access these complex areas without having to get into awkward positions for lengthy surgeries.

“In my view this technology offers us one of the most significant advancements in neurosurgery in recent years, totally revolutionising how we perform operations,” said Consultant neurosurgeon at Beacon Hospital, Prof Mohsen Javadpour.

“Orbeye technology enables us to look straight ahead at a 3D screen, it illuminates corridors deep into the brain, allowing us carry out these complex surgeries like never before. Vitally, it also improves communication, education and learning within the operating theatre as an entire team can see what is happening on a large screen with a 3D view. This is an extremely promising development for neurosurgery in Ireland and worldwide.”

TechCentral Reporters