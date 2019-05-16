OpenSky to create 80 jobs in €2.5m expansion plan

IT consultancy achieves 30% revenue growth year-on-year Print Print Trade

IT and consultancy solutions company, OpenSky, has invested €2.5 million in expansion. Based in Naas, Co Kildare, it will double operation size by the end of 2021, creating 80 jobs.

New roles include digital transformation consultants, software engineers, sales & marketing executives, and project leaders.

As Ireland’s only GovTech transformation specialist, the company provides solutions and managed services to public sector bodies. They manage over 100 million digital transactions a month.

Benefitting from increasing demand for digital transformation from government agencies, and its artificial intelligence, robotic process automation and information intelligence services, over the last two years OpenSky has seen revenue increase 30% year-on-year. It puts 10% of revenue into research and development activities.

The business is planning to expand into new markets, including the UK and US.

“More public service agencies and government organisations realise how important it is for them to be able to boost productivity, deliver services and support citizens as directly and efficiently as possible,” said Michael Cronin, Managing Director, OpenSky.

“By transforming, they can not only streamline their own processes and optimise resources, but also enhance the citizen experience and create a digital government that works. In order to meet this increasing and evolving demand, we have invested in expanding our team and adding new services.”

Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market & Data Protection, Pat Breen said: “Innovation and digitisation are key to Ireland’s continued economic success and so I very much welcome OpenSky’s ambitious plans for expansion. I would like to congratulate them on their continued success and of course very much welcome the 80 high-end jobs that will be created.”

TechCentral Reporters