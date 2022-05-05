Olive Group completes Educational Technology deal with ABE Global Two-year deal will see thousands of students get access to accredited courses online Trade

Irish Ed Tech Company Olive Group have completed a deal with ABE Global to provide over 26 online professional development courses over the next two years to more than 20,000 students via their Mykademy platform. The deal is ecpted to be worth in excess of €200,000.

Learners at over 150 ABE accredited centres globally will be able to access 26 courses. With plans to regularly refresh the offer with new courses it is expected that over the two-year partnership that over 20,000 students will avail of these professional development courses. Most of the students will be based in Asia, Africa and the Caribbean demonstrating Olive Group’s and ABE’s global reach in the education, learning and training sector.

In addition to providing professional development courses for students, the platform also supports ABE centres by providing them with an easy communication and learning environment which supports their teaching of ABE’s business qualifications.

CEO of Olive Group Brendan Kavanagh said: “At Olive, we’re committed to ensuring better access to education globally and our online training platforms allow this to happen. This partnership with ABE further demonstrates our global reach which to date has seen more than 3 million learners benefit from our online education platforms.

“We are delighted to partner with ABE and hope that this is only the beginning of a successful partnership. We are pleased that in 2022 we have been able to continue such a strong trend and are looking forward to expanding our customer base even further throughout the year, so that more people have the ability to benefit from online accredited training and learning courses.”

Speaking about the new partnership, Vicky Mose, director of products & services, ABE, said: “We want to equip our members with the skills, self-belief and adaptability to thrive in a volatile world. Providing easy, affordable access to certified continuing professional development (CPD) courses to complement the in-depth skills and knowledge developed by our qualifications is part of this commitment… ABE members around the world will be able to access the Olive Mykademy platform through ABE Edge.”

