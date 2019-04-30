Oki launches C800 series: the smallest A3 colour printers on the market

Oki Europe has announced the launch of its new C800 Series of ultra-compact printers producing professional results in-house.

While the C824, C834 and the C844 are the smallest A3 colour

printers on the market, they still deliver affordable document printing, and

garner high impact results on a range of sales and marketing materials.

With Oki’s digital LED technology, these printers can tackle a wide range of media, from pre-cut to posters and banners, all in HD colour. Between its compact size, hasty print speed and high-quality results, it is an adaptable choice for many business types.

With the C824, users can access troubleshooting video content from the Oki mobile app. Private print and optional card release features help to protect corporate data by preventing unauthorised access. It is made to handle both heavy and light paper loads, from 64 up to 256gs, in 1200x600dpi resolution and anything from A6 up to A3 sizes, even banners up to 1.3m.

Offering the same benefits as the C824, the C834 also has a wireless, tap and print function, allowing users to print from their Android phones or tablets. It is Apple AirPrint enabled and Google Cloud Print 2.0 ready. This model delivers high definition ProQ2400 multi-level output quality and a 1200x600dpi resolution making clear, readable print.

With all those features and more, the C844 elevates professional sales, marketing and customer signage in delivering super sharp, high-quality text and images in 1200x1200dpi.

All the printers in the series are Blue Angel certified energy efficient. An energy saving fuser makes its wake up, warm up and quiet down quick. While auto-off mode powers down to less that 0.15W when not in use, helping to save time and energy. With automatic duplex printing to reduce paper use and free access to Oki’s consumables recycling programme, business can function more sustainably and cost-effectively when printing in-house.

Gemma Glen, product marketing manager, office products at OKI Europe says with Oki, “businesses can print more in-house without sacrificing on quality.”

“High impact customer and visual communications can be created quickly, easily and affordably to the same quality you would expect from a professional third party print house.”

