OKI Europe launches Smart Managed Page Services
12 July 2019 | 0
OKI Europe’s new Smart Managed Page Services will help channel partners to optimise profits and run their business as efficiently as possible. OKI creates cost-effective, professional in-house printers, applications and services.
Available to members of OKI’s Shinrai Partner Programme, the service streamlines operations, provides click pricing and automates the process for price per page contracts.
Partners using the service can say goodbye to having to holding
stock as OKI Europe automatically replenishes consumables. Thus, it allows operations
to continue and eliminates the hassle of ordering and waiting for consumables. With
the pay per page feature customer’s financial commitments are completely
transparent.
According to the company, this dedicated portal will help to develop long-term customer relationships and boost customer satisfaction.
