OKI Europe launches Smart Managed Page Services

Helping channel partners manage profits and grow their business

OKI Europe’s new Smart Managed Page Services will help channel partners to optimise profits and run their business as efficiently as possible. OKI creates cost-effective, professional in-house printers, applications and services.

Available to members of OKI’s Shinrai Partner Programme, the service streamlines operations, provides click pricing and automates the process for price per page contracts.

Partners using the service can say goodbye to having to holding

stock as OKI Europe automatically replenishes consumables. Thus, it allows operations

to continue and eliminates the hassle of ordering and waiting for consumables. With

the pay per page feature customer’s financial commitments are completely

transparent.

According to the company, this dedicated portal will help to develop long-term customer relationships and boost customer satisfaction.

TechCentral Reporters