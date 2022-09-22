Nutanix bolsters partner programme with new incentives Elevate now includes incentives for individual sellers and systems engineers Trade

Nutanix has announced a revamp of its Elevate partner programme, which now includes brand new incentives that reward the partner ecosystem throughout the customer lifecycle.

For the first time, the hyperconverged infrastructure provider has extended its incentives to individual sellers and systems engineers in a bid to fuel new customer acquisition growth.

The Business Individual Incentive will reward individuals at eligible resellers and service providers each time they sell Nutanix into net-new accounts.

In the coming months, Nutanix said it will also begin to roll out a pilot programme for an Elevate Program incentive designed to reward select partners for the delivery of consistent, on-time renewal rates with their customers.

Christian Alvarez, Nutanix’ senior vice president of worldwide channel sales, said the IT industry is at an “inflection point in how customers want to procure and consume technology”.

“With our updates to the Elevate programme, we’ve addressed many of our partners’ needs to engage with customers through their lifecycle – not just selling the technology, but enabling them to adopt, perform, expand, and ultimately renew,” he said.

“Elevate now supports and rewards partners along this entire journey through purpose-built benefits and incentives.”

Over the past year, Nutanix has been working to re-architect its go-to-market strategy, programmes, and tools. The firm launched a channel-led selling rebate incentive for Elevate, which rewards resellers who drive deals through the entire sales cycle autonomously.

To help with this Nutanix recently revamped toolsets such as the Sizer 6.0 capacity planning tool and enhanced its Performance + Deal Registration programme.

Additionally, there’s now a ‘sizing associate’ accreditation requirement for all levels of the Elevate initiative, which aims to help partners speed up sales cycles through rapid capacity planning, quoting, and order fulfilment using Nutanix Sizer.

