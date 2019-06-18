Novosco grows Belfast office to keep up with growing headcount

IT infrastructure company on track to reach 300-employee mark Print Print Trade

IT infrastructure company Novosco is expanding its Belfast office space by 50% as its headcount to cope with its expanding headcount. The company currently employs 220 and is on track to reach its goal of 300.

Novoasco won a £107 million contract with a major health trust last year, has acquired an additional 5,000 sq ft of space in the Concourse 3 building at Catalyst in Titanic Quarter.

The company’s client-base includes many of Northern Ireland’s top 100 companies, the island of Ireland’s largest universities, several health trusts and housing associations in England, two Premier League football clubs, and a wide range of other blue-chip customers.

Novosco managing director, Patrick McAliskey, said: “Our biggest focus is on providing a fantastic environment for our team to thrive in, and we have worked hard to ensure that our new office space achieves this. Increasing our footprint in Belfast is another important landmark in Novosco’s growth and will enable us to continue to expand our team, adding significant value to the local economy.”

Novosco currently employs 220 people, with plans in place for that to increase to over 300.

Last year Novosco announced a £20 million expansion project, including 150 new jobs. Invest Northern Ireland offered the company over £1.2 million towards the creation of 114 of the new roles to be based at its Belfast headquarters.

In addition to its Belfast headquarters, Novosco has offices in Dublin and in the north of England near Manchester.

TechCentral Reporters