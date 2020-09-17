NovaUCD company named best overall start-up at Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards
Iamus Technologies bridges AI and robotics aims to deliver insights, cost savings for farmers, food processors
17 September 2020 | 0
Iamus Technologies, an artificial intelligence and robotics company headquartered at NovaUCD, has been named winner of the Alfie Cox Best Overall Start-up Award at the 2020 Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards run in association with the National Ploughing Association.
Iamus Technologies develops data-driven solutions to empower farmers and processors to reduce costs.
Shane Kiernan, CEO, Iamus Technologies, said: “It is a fantastic endorsement for a young agri-tech start-up such as Iamus. Our aim is to provide real-time actionable insights to our customers that empowers animal welfare and productivity improvements disrupting the multi-billon euro poultry industry.
“We are looking forward to accessing a dedicated testing shed at UCD’s Lyons Farm in Co Kildare in the very near future. This facility will be a game-changer for Iamus in allowing us to develop an iterate-test-adapt cycle demonstrably quicker than our current process.”
James Maloney, senior regional development executive, Enterprise Ireland, said: “Iamus won the Award because we think the company’s Gallus product has the potential to reach a really big global audience.”
Enterprise Ireland’s Innovation Arena traditionally showcases ground-breaking agri-related products and innovations from Irish agri-companies at the National Ploughing Championships, but this year’s competition was moved fully online due to the cancellation of the event as a result of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.
For the first time in its 10-year history, the Awards took place online, with shortlisted innovators pitching their groundbreaking designs to a virtual judging panel over the course of two days.
More than 60 entries were received for this year’s competition with the top 30 selected for virtual pitching.
