NovaUCD company named best overall start-up at Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards

Iamus Technologies bridges AI and robotics aims to deliver insights, cost savings for farmers, food processors

Iamus Technologies, an artificial intelligence and robotics company headquartered at NovaUCD, has been named winner of the Alfie Cox Best Overall Start-up Award at the 2020 Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards run in association with the National Ploughing Association.

Iamus Technologies develops data-driven solutions to empower farmers and processors to reduce costs.

Shane Kiernan, CEO, Iamus Technologies, said: “It is a fantastic endorsement for a young agri-tech start-up such as Iamus. Our aim is to provide real-time actionable insights to our customers that empowers animal welfare and productivity improvements disrupting the multi-billon euro poultry industry.

“We are looking forward to accessing a dedicated testing shed at UCD’s Lyons Farm in Co Kildare in the very near future. This facility will be a game-changer for Iamus in allowing us to develop an iterate-test-adapt cycle demonstrably quicker than our current process.”

James Maloney, senior regional development executive, Enterprise Ireland, said: “Iamus won the Award because we think the company’s Gallus product has the potential to reach a really big global audience.”

Enterprise Ireland’s Innovation Arena traditionally showcases ground-breaking agri-related products and innovations from Irish agri-companies at the National Ploughing Championships, but this year’s competition was moved fully online due to the cancellation of the event as a result of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

For the first time in its 10-year history, the Awards took place online, with shortlisted innovators pitching their groundbreaking designs to a virtual judging panel over the course of two days.

More than 60 entries were received for this year’s competition with the top 30 selected for virtual pitching.

TechCentral Reporters