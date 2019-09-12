Nova Telecom becomes latest Siro retail partner

Cork telco becomes latest to offer 1Gb/s connectivity through FTTP network

Cork-based Nova Telecom has become the latest telecoms provider to offer 1Gb/s using Siro’s fibre-to-the-premises network.

Nova has been providing business internet,voice and data services along with an alternative residential broadband service since 2004.

The decision to offer FTTP broadband services supports Nova’s fixed wireless access, dedicated Internet access (DIA), and multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) services.

“It will be great to be able to provide our customers with SIRO powered broadband packages of 1Gb/s, enabling us to deliver the most powerful broadband service available in Ireland,” said Nova Telecom Founder and CTO, Dave McDonald.

“We will be offering fantastic service level agreements to our business customers, giving them the peace of mind that top-notch connectivity with enhanced business-grade support brings.”

Siro’s chief commercial officer Ronan Whelan said: “Our partnership with Nova Telecom illustrates how Siro is driving competition in Ireland’s broadband marketplace. For businesses, Siro provides best-in-class symmetric, reliable and built on wholly diverse ESB infrastructure. Our ambition is to make Cork the broadband capital of Ireland and this announcement supports this goal.

“Our Gigabit connectivity will complement Nova Telecom’s existing infrastructure and will give its residential and business customers in Cork Internet services that are future proofed it for the next 20 years and beyond.”

Siro’s network now covers more than 265,000 homes and businesses in 52 towns, including Cork City, Skibbereen, Carrigaline, Ballincollig, Little Island and Mallow.

TechCentral Reporters