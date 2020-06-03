Nitro appoints Mark Flanagan as senior vice president worldwide sales

Company also launched new tool to accelerate digital workflows and help businesses shift to remote work Print Print Trade

Nitro, the global document productivity company with EMEA headquarters in Dublin, has appointed Mark Flanagan as senior vice president of worldwide sales.

Flanagan will lead Nitro’s sales team globally, working in close collaboration with the customer success team. In his role, Flanagan will focus on revenue growth through the execution of sales and marketing strategies aimed at winning new customers, increasing penetration within existing markets, and expanding revenue contribution from existing customers.

Flanagan will be based at the company’s Dublin office at Charlemont Place, overseeing a team of 50 sales colleagues across Nitro’s four offices globally.

“The Nitro team based in Ireland has been central to our ability to sustain this growth and answer the needs of our customers,” said Nitro CEO and co-founder, Sam Chandler. “The appointment of Mark Flanagan to senior vice president of worldwide sales is an important next step in the delivery of Nitro’s ambitions, focused on the establishment and execution of strategies to drive strong revenue growth.

“With the global shift towards a more distributed workforce, we are proving that even our most senior leadership positions do not need to be based in our San Francisco global headquarters. Mark’s outstanding contribution to the business since joining earlier this year as vice president EMEA established him as the right person to lead worldwide sales.”

“I am thrilled to step into this new global sales leadership role at Nitro and continue to help build out our team and customer footprint around the world,” said Mark Flanagan. “During a time when individuals and businesses alike require digital transformation to support an immediate shift to remote work, we see a huge opportunity for growth. With our PDF productivity (Nitro Pro) and eSigning solutions (Nitro Sign), companies can enable “work from anywhere” and accelerate in an age of digital document transformation.”

Digital workflow

The digital workflow space has accelerated as individuals and businesses transition to remote work. Nitro has expanded its footprint with the launch of Nitro Sign, a standalone electronic signature solution that allows users to sign any device, without the need for paper, pen, or printers.

The product, which equips users with the tools to eSign and digitally collaborate on documents, will be rolled out at no cost through the end of 2020.

“Since the emergence of Covid-19, an analysis of the global Nitro customer base has shown a significant increase in the acceleration of digital transformation and we expect that trend to continue,” said Chandler. “Nitro Analytics data from February to April has shown a 67% increase in digital annotation and collaboration activities, electronic signature requests have jumped by a massive 105% and signature requests are being completed 43% faster than before.”

TechCentral Reporters