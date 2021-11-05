New technologies, climate and health dominate BT Young Scientist entries

BT Ireland has announced details of the 550 shortlisted projects to be showcased at BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) next year.

Over 1,440 project ideas from 2,700 students were received. Of that, 1,000 students were chosen to represent their schools and communities at the virtual exhibition which runs from 12 – 14 January 2022. The shortlisted entries span 219 schools from 29 counties.

Following the success of the first ever virtual BTYSTE in January 2021, which reached more than 77 countries around the world, this year’s finalists will once again compete on a virtual stage to both a national and international audience.

This year, new and adapted technologies featured in 110 of all project entries across the four project categories – Social and Behavioural Science, Technology; Chemical, Physical and Mathematics Science; and Ecological Science. In an ever-increasing digital world, students demonstrated their curiosity and imagination for new technologies and how they can assist in our daily lives, with projects ranging from assisted living devices to apps that help us live more sustainably.

Climate change and the environment were featured in over 150 projects, indicating how our young students have their finger on the pulse of one of the most critical issues dominating our planet today. Students continue to ask questions and investigate the impact, causes and solutions to this global crisis.

Other areas with a strong focus in finalist projects this year include health, where students investigate the longer-term impact of Covid on our lives, along with the ways we look after our mental and physical health. Over 140 projects examined either Covid-19 or other health-related issues.

Visitors to the virtual exhibition will have the chance to learn about projects covering a range of topics from diversity, sports performance, agriculture and farming, road safety, to the impact of gaming on brain function. They will also be transported into the wonderful world of science and technology, with mind blowing shows, critical conversations, and an in-depth insight into the future of STEM.

Mari Cahalane, head of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition said: “Following an incredibly challenging 18 months for schools, teachers and wider communities, I am delighted to see the volume and the quality of entries coming through for this year’s exhibition. The ideas are excellent and the ambition is strong, a testament to the dedication and resilience of schools and students across Ireland.

“The BTYSTE is a hallmark of the school calendar year and alongside the projects, we will have an exciting line-up of events for everyone including teachers, schools, businesses and wider global and local communities to enjoy.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all students that entered the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2022,” said Minister for Education Norma Foley. “The exhibition continues to provide a real opportunity to our young people to engage in so many diverse aspects of science and technology. I look forward to learning more about the findings and exciting creative solutions that have been uncovered in our students’ work. Supporting the exhibition as a key partner is an important part of the Department’s strategy for STEM education.

“Also, in recognition of the Department’s priority to contribute to the achievement of the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) I am delighted to provide, for the first time, a special award for the best Education for Sustainable Development project at the BTYSTE exhibition. I would like to also extend my thanks to BT Ireland and all those involved in the exhibition for the huge effort that is put in each year to organise this event.”

The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition will be delivered across a virtual platform from 12 -14 January 2022. The finalists will be interviewed by an eminent panel of over 90 judges. This national celebration of science and technology is one of the country’s best attended events every year. For participants, the exhibition offers a chance to win one of the most coveted awards with a substantial prize fund and the BTYSTE perpetual trophy, as well as over 200 prizes for individuals, groups, and teachers.

For more information on the event, visit www.btyoungscientist.com

