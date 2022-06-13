Government to support remote working promises 10,000 hot desk spaces At least 10,000 hot desk spaces will be provided under new government scheme, Trade

A set of new initiatives to make remote working more accessible and attractive for thousands of people have been announced.

At least 10,000 hot desk spaces will be provided under the Connected Hubs Voucher Scheme, which is aimed at both existing hub users, as well as those accessing hub facilities for the first time.

The government also announced €5 million in funding, through the Connected Hubs 2022 Call, which will be used to build capacity and enhance existing Remote Working facilities.

On top of these two initiatives, €50,000 in funding will be allocated to each Local Authority under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme. This will allow them to fund marketing campaigns and promote the remote working opportunities available in their areas.

The number of remote working facilities on the Connected Hubs Network has now reached 242, which represents over 60% of the 400 hubs pledged as part of Our Rural Future, the government’s five-year rural development policy.

The funding will benefit 81 projects and support a wide range of works, including the expansion of existing hubs, installation of privacy booths, access control and security systems, the conversion of existing open plan space to modular offices, and provision of podcast studios, enhanced audio visual, networking and conferencing facilities.

“This scheme is designed to add remote working capacity at hubs and Broadband Connection Points (BCPs) across the country, to make more space for remote workers and to improve the quality of the facilities and their services,” said Minister for Rural & Community Development Heather Humphreys.

“The quality of the successful applications was very high this year and I was delighted by the level of interest. It is clear that there is a huge amount of creativity and ambition among hubs and BCPs, something I see myself on a regular basis as I visit these wonderful facilities regularly.”

The scheme is based on the ‘voucher follows the person’ approach and will initially provide three days of hub use per person between now and the end of August.

