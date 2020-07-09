New DCU research centre will drive tech and healthcare innovations

A new applied research centre at Dublin City University (DCU), Biodesign Europe, has been launched.

In partnership with Arizona State University’s (ASU) Biodesign Institute, the new centre will focus on the discovery and translation of knowledge and the development of scientific innovations specifically in the areas of human health, community safety and global sustainability, to meet global challenges.

Biodesign Europe is the result of a long-term strategic partnership between DCU and ASU. Both universities will focus their academic expertise and global research networks to work together on ambitious multidisciplinary research programmes that will deliver collaborations based on engineering, computing and biological discoveries and innovations.

It has been announced that research capabilities in DCU and ASU across healthcare technology, sustainable manufacturing, biotechnology, bioanalytical systems and sustainability for health will come together across a spectrum of multidisciplinary projects.

Under the directorship of Prof Nicholas Dunne, the priority of the centre will be to translate scientific discoveries into industry-relevant technical responses that benefit society.

“Biodesign Europe at DCU signifies an important and exciting research initiative of global significance,” said Prof Nicholas Dunne, executive director of Biodesign Europe. “The model for driving the discovery and translation of research is changing rapidly, and multidisciplinary applied research programs must keep pace with developments. By combining the research expertise, global networks and geographical context of ASU and DCU, and by collaborating with industry partners, we will be in a leading position to deliver scientific innovations that are always at the cutting edge.”

Dr Joshua LaBaer, executive director, ASU Biodesign Institute added: “Our research strengths, combined with DCU’s, provide new avenues to pursue solutions to some of the world’s most difficult challenges. We’re pleased to launch this new partnership with a sharp focus on impacting scientific innovation in human health, community safety and global sustainability.”

“The establishment of Biodesign Europe comes at a moment when the importance of research and innovation in the areas of human health, community safety and global sustainability has never been clearer,” said President of DCU, Prof Brian MacCraith. “This joint venture amplifies the respective strengths of DCU and ASU by creating a convergent space for world-class collaborative research to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges.”

