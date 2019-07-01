Neurent’s Brian Shields named HPSU founder of the Year

Founders Forum recognises medtech spin out Print Print Trade

Brian Shields, founder Neurent Medical, has been named Enterprise Ireland high potential start-up Founder of the year for 2019. The NUI Galway spin out designs and develops products for treating inflammatory disease of the nasal cavities.

The Founder of the Year Awards acknowledge and celebrate the commitment entrepreneurs and start-ups make to build companies of the future. All nine finalists were voted for by their peers who have been taking part in Enterprise Ireland’s High Potential Start-Up (HPSU) Founders Forum over the last year.

With more than 200 participants from a range of sectors, the Founders Forum provides a platform for founders to help each other succeed internationally and scale faster.

This year, founder of the year was decided by a panel of judges, including representatives from Enterprise Ireland, Ergo, Grant Thornton, Google and Atlantic Bridge.

Addressing the Awards ceremony, Kevin Sherry, executive director, global business development, Enterprise Ireland said: “The Founder of the Year Awards promotes Ireland’s ecosystem of entrepreneurs who have displayed the potential and commitment to building their businesses and realising their global ambition.”

Gillian Doyle, Cerebreon Technologies and Brendan Sheppard, SmartFactory, were also acknowledged for their companies’ achievements to date and voted as runners-up on the night. Other finalists included Declan Soden, Mirai Medical, Ollie Walsh, Pip iT, Rob Leslie, Sedicii, Aisling Teillard, Tandem HR Solutions, Pat Kirby, Tixserve and Rafael Pages, Volograms.

TechCentral Reporters