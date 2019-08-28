NetApp’s VDI for VMware platforms

Combined solutions accelerate VMware workloads and make it easier to run applications in any environment Print Print Pro

NetApp has announced several new solutions for VMware platforms at the VMworld conference in San Francisco. The offerings accelerate workloads while easing the ability to run applications in any environment.

At the event, it showcased its new virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solution, NetApp HCI for VDI with VMware Horizon 7. The combined solution for VMware platforms, offering simplified, scalable, high-performance infrastructure for any cloud. It now delivers integrated solutions which manage virtual desktops and deploy hybrid-cloud environments.

It also announced the new H615C compute node, which is part of its expanding GPU portfolio for high-performance technical and scientific apps. The NetApp HCI portfolio now includes simple, GPU-enabled nodes to accelerate high-performance, 3D virtual desktop infrastructure environments.

Its NetApp Kubernetes Service (NKS) and NetApp HCI Implementation Service for VMware Private Cloud were also announced at the event. NKS eliminates and reduces the complexity of deploying and managing on-premises Kubernetes clusters and their application workload. The latter implements an integrated solution for accelerating the deployment of a private cloud platform to meet a business needs and scale for the future, easily.

Increasingly, VMware administrators are challenged to meet the high expectations a business has for scalability, agility, affordability and performance. Achieving the ideal infrastructure often comes at a high cost, when IT is forced to make trade-offs between simplicity, scalability and performance. The new solutions will allow VMware admins to manage and monitor their environments, scale up or down and protect data.

“In today’s data-driven world, faster, simpler access to applications and data is critical to business success,” said Brett Roscoe, vice president, product management, NetApp Cloud Infrastructure Business Unit. “As a result of our ongoing partnership with VMware, we offer breakthrough management solutions for virtual infrastructure, private cloud, public cloud, and desktop virtualisation—in any cloud, in one experience—that offer superb simplicity for high-performance, complex environments.”

TechCentral Reporters