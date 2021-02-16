NearForm secures backing from Columbia Capital

Covid-19 app developer plans further expansion into Europe, North America

NearForm, the developer behind Ireland’s Covid-19 monitoring app, has secured investment from Columbia Capital to support its expansion across Europe and North America.

NearForm develops enterprise software to help large corporate and public sector companies scale their platforms for the digital economy. Using open-source software, their digital products deliver secure mobile and Web platforms that can scale to meet industry and consumer demands.

“The unprecedented events of 2020 have shown that both public and private sector companies must react quickly to meet the challenges of today’s world. NearForm was founded on the belief that open source technology has become best practice for delivering cost-effective, scalable and secure digital platforms at speed for the most challenging projects,” said Cian Ó Maidín, Founder and CEO of NearForm.

“Our open source software solutions are already used by many of the world’s biggest companies, like Facebook, Netflix, and Uber, and can help others meet consumers’ digital expectations faster than traditional methods.”

Jason Booma, Partner at Columbia Capital, said: “As digital becomes the default form of interface for both commercial and civic organisations, creating software stacks that emphasize agility can unlock attractive options for even those with the most complex enterprise architectures. NearForm has an expert engineering-led culture that reliably translates to achieving positive and cost-effective customer outcomes. We look forward to working with the company as it scales and expands globally”

TechCentral Reporters