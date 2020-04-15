NCBI seeks hardware in need of a new home

Eyes Online initiative to give old PCs new lease of life for sight-impaired users

National Council for the Blind of Ireland (NCBI) has launched its Eyes Online initiative calling for donations of old or disused laptops that can be repurposed to ensure all children and adults who are blind or visually impaired.

Most laptops, monitors, webcams and tablet devices younger than seven years in working order will be accepted, such as:

A laptop PC that running Windows 7 or newer

A Mac laptop that released in 2012 or later

iPad and tablets that were released in 2012 or later

Webcams

Peripherals

Monitors larger than 17″

An iPhone 6 or later

An Android phone running Android 5 or later

“We know technology is an enabler yet the costs associated can be prohibitive for many of our service users,” said Chris White, NCBI CEO.

“To help offset this, we are calling on individuals and companies to donate old or excess laptops to us which our IT team will then wipe clean and reconfigure for our service users. We urge individuals and companies to connect with us if they’ve recently upgraded their equipment or have excess equipment and we can arrange collection or delivery of it.

“These laptops would then be bought by our service users for of a nominal fee of €50 as well as guaranteed ongoing technology support to them from NCBI Labs if they wish to install specific software or need advice on latest apps. It is another way NCBI is responding to the Covid19 pandemic to ensure those living with sight loss get access to our services and the wealth of online resources that are there to help and support them.”

For more information e-mail info@ncbi.ie or call 1850 33 43 53.

TechCentral Reporters