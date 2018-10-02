Mytaxi invests €600,000 in Cork expansion

E-hailing app plans recruitment drive for Christmas period

E-hailing app mytaxi is to invest nearly €600,000 in Cork as part of expanding its services in the county.

The company has also been named official transport partner to the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, which runs from 25-29 October.

“Cork is a vibrant and dynamic city with taxi e-hailing now very much part of day-to-day life here,” said mytaxi general manager for Ireland Alan Fox (pictured). “We are delighted to have opened our new driver office in Cork, which will be a vital physical touch-point between us and our driver fleet in the county.

“Mytaxi is very focused on expanding our services in Cork further, and this is just one part of our push to boost our driver numbers and meet the Cork public and business community’s growing demand for innovative mobility services across the county.”

To improve Cork’s taxi supply during the winter months and leading up to the busy Christmas period, the company will also invest some €100,000 in financial incentives and bonuses for drivers to join its fleet.

Mytaxi carried more than 3.9 million passengers in Ireland over the second quarter of 2018, more than in any other quarter previously. The company’s corporate offering also continues to expand, with its business-to-business arm growing 112% in the second quarter of 2018 over the same period last year.

TechCentral Reporters