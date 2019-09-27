Morgan McKinley and LinkedIn announce landmark enterprise partnership

Partnership builds on Morgan McKinley’s geographical and digital presence Print Print Trade

Irish-owned recruitment group Morgan McKinley has embarked on a landmark enterprise partnership with LinkedIn. This is the first alliance of its kind for an Irish-headquartered recruitment business.

More than 645 million professionals use LinkedIn to communicate career opportunities and to share content. The partnership will enable Morgan McKinley to interact with this global community and to boost its ability to bring professional talent and career opportunities to its clients.

“Our partnership with LinkedIn forms an essential pillar of the broader ongoing investment in innovation and communications by Morgan McKinley including specialist sourcing teams, innovative technology, digital outreach and world class web content,” said Aldagh McDonogh, group CEO, Morgan McKinley.

“All this investment is focused on our commitment to supplying the best opportunities for job seekers and the most relevant talent and skills for our clients, while underpinning the continuing growth and development of our business for the future.”

Olivier Sabella, senior director, LinkedIn talent solutions EMEA said: “We look forward to working closely with the Morgan McKinley team to drive collaboration, create opportunity and help support LinkedIn’s vision to create economic opportunity for every member of the workforce.”

TechCentral Reporters