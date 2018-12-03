Monsoon Consulting merges with Iterate

E-commerce provider bolsters UX expertise

E-commerce provider Monsoon Consulting has merged with UX research and design agency Iterate.

Under the deal Iterate staff and clients, including 123.ie and Openet, have moved over to the Monsoon brand. Iterate founder and managing director Gary Hammond has been appointed to the new role of head of digital insights and client success.

The deal comes just weeks after Monsoon Consulting unveiled plans to double revenues from a current €2.5 million to €5 million by 2021 and become a Europe leader. Recruitment for 15 new jobs is currently under way and include roles in consultancy, software development, DevOps, UI/UX design and QA.

Headcount will reach 50 by the end of 2018 at the agency with offices in Dublin, London and Kiev.

Monsoon’s clients include the Football Association of Ireland (FAI), Central Bank of Ireland, Woodies DIY, Uniphar, SSE Airtricity League, Pallas Foods, Brymec UK, Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council, and One4All gift cards.

TechCentral Reporters