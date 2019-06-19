Monsoon Consulting announces 15 new jobs

E-commerce and content agency Monsoon Consulting has announced the creation of 15 new jobs.

Recruitment for roles including consultants, software developers, dev-ops, UI-UX designers and QA experts is underway.

When completed, overall head count within the business will increase from 50 to 65.

Bharat Sharma, founder and CEO of Monsoon Consulting, said: “With an increasing amount of more business being conducted online and the remaining uncertainty of Brexit, more leading brands are developing a new or enhanced eCommerce capability to both meet the needs of their customers but – even more importantly – generate new and substantial revenues for their business. That’s where our expertise plays a vital role as we seek to build our service offering and expand into new markets. Our Ireland and UK markets are growing strongly and we’re currently exploring having a new hub in continental Europe, most likely Germany.”

Monsoon Consulting’s clients include Football Association of Ireland, Central Bank of Ireland, Woodies DIY, Uniphar, SSE Airtricity League, Pallas Foods, Brymec UK, Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council and One4All gift cards.

TechCentral Reporters