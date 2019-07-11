Minister Halligan launches framework encouraging open research environment

Minister of State for Training, Skills, Innovation, Research & Development, John Halligan, has launched Ireland’s National Framework on the Transition to an Open Research Environment.

Prepared by the National Open Research Forum (NORF), the framework was a response to developments in open research, both in the EU and internationally.

Open research refers to the movement towards more transparent, collaborative, accessible and efficient research.

The frameworks objective is to enhance the integrity, public trust and excellence in research across all disciplines. Its principles are to support access to research funded by the Irish government, improve the free flow of information across research communities, and boost transparency, accountability and public awareness of the results of publicly funded research. This is aligned with European Commission policy that has devloped in this area. It makes recommendations on a range of topics, including open access to research data, the preservation and reuse of scientific information, skills and competencies and incentives and rewards.

Minister Halligan said: “I would like to acknowledge the work of the members of NORF who prepared Ireland’s National Framework on the Transition to an Open Research Environment to ensure that Ireland can respond to and prepare for the shift in culture and practice that we are witnessing across Europe and internationally towards an open research environment.”

Tim Conlon, of the Higher Education Authority and incoming co-chair of the NORF said “Open research has the potential to transform the research landscape, with clear benefits for society…It also calls for a culture change and the NORF is a good example of how key players in the higher education and research system can work together to bring about this change on a national level.”

Patricia Clarke of the Health Research Board and co-chair of the NORF said “I would like to encourage all members of the research community to actively engage with the NORF to deliver this framework to ensure that Ireland stays to the forefront of this European and international cultural shift towards open research.”

Since 2017, NORF has brought together key members of the research community and been a main driver of the Irish open research agenda.

Open research will be a requirement of the next EU Framework Programme, Horizon Europe.

TechCentral Reporters