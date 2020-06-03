MicroWarehouse signs landmark partnership with Nerdio

Partnership to make Azure solutions more palatable to SMBs

MicroWarehouse’s managed service provider partners will be able to take advantage of Nerdio’s solution for the buying, deploying and managing of Microsoft Azure cloud services following the signing of a “landmark” agreement with Illinois-based Nerdio.

The deal makes the whole end-to-end process easier, quicker and more cost-effective, without the need for engineers to assist in scoping, pricing and managing set-ups.

With the Covid-19 crisis dramatically accelerating the need for remote working, cloud-based technology has become vital for businesses to continue to operate.

MicroWarehouse managing director Rory Wilson (pictured) said: “The Microsoft Azure cloud is growing rapidly, largely driven by ISVs and enterprise customers. The market is under-developed in the SMB space, who find it a challenge to keep up with the pace of change, with new services and regularly updated training. We are the first distributor that Nerdio is working with in Ireland and we are providing a sweet spot for smaller Microsoft partners, easing their path to the Azure cloud.

“With remote working being such a hot issue, many customers are moving to Windows Virtual Desktop, which can be quite complex when you get under the hood. This become 20 times easier.”

Nerdio chief revenue officer Joseph Landes added: “We are excited at Nerdio to empower MSPs in Ireland to build successful cloud practices in Microsoft Azure with our new partnership with MicroWarehouse. Now is the time for partners to move to the cloud and Nerdio make it easier to do just that.”

TechCentral Reporters