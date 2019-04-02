Microsoft’s Surface Book 2 gains a faster quad-core Core i5 CPU

The baseline model of Microsoft’s Surface Book 2 has received a significant bump in power, thanks to Intel. A new version of the Core i5 Surface Book 2 appeared on the Microsoft Store sporting a quad-core Intel Core i5-8350U CPU and a $1,499 price tag, as first spotted by The Verge.

The Intel Core i5-8350U offers four cores and eight threads of processing power. It should provide a significant step up in multi-threaded performance compared to its predecessor, which packed a 7th-gen Core i5 chip with just two physical cores and four threads.

Aside from the small, but significant CPU spec bump, the new 13.5″ Surface Book 2 sticks to Microsoft’s familiar promise of being ‘the ultimate laptop’.

This new model should pack an even bigger punch with twice as many CPU cores and threads as before but 9th-gen Intel mobile processors are expected to launch any day now.

This won’t be the only Surface news bubbling up in April. Microsoft is holding a Surface event in New York on 17 April where it’s expected to reveal more details about the gargantuan Surface Hub 2.

TechCentral Reporters