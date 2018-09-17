Microsoft to create 200 jobs at Leopardstown campus

Microsoft is increasing the headcount at its European base in Leopardstown in Dublin through the creation of 200 jobs.

Half of the roles are on the engineering team which is working to support the development of solutions in AI, for customers across the globe.

Focused on driving innovation, new recruits will be charged with accelerating the development and adoption of AI technologies and the creation of personalised customer experiences. Some of the new team members will join the global centre of excellence for site reliability engineering based at One Microsoft Place with responsibility for developing and improving the performance and reliability of Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure and services globally.

In addition to the 100 engineering roles, the company is recruiting 50 people to support the growth of its 700-strong EMEA digital sales organisation with vacancies for technology solutions specialists, solutions sales specialists and account executives. A further 50 roles are available across a range of areas in the company including the data centre, the sales subsidiary and positions on the company’s graduate and intern programme.

“From the creation of new cloud services that enable flexible working for employees and the adoption of machine learning to automated translation, to the harnessing of data to provide personalised products,” said Cathriona Hallahan, managing director, Microsoft Ireland.

“Microsoft engineers in Dublin are developing exciting innovations that have global impact. With the expansion of our engineering team together with the additional roles in other divisions of the business including EMEA digital sales and data centre, our new operations in Dublin will play an increasingly important role within the company globally.”

Niall Murphy, director of global Azure site reliability engineering, said: “The expansion will see additional software, service and site reliability engineers, together with those with data and applied sciences backgrounds, join our organisation. Although the work is neither simple nor easy, our new recruits will be given an opportunity that very few companies in the world can afford: the chance to work in one of the fastest growing, most important and most rewarding businesses ever.”

Microsoft currently employs 2,000 in Ireland.

TechCentral Reporters