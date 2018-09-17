Equinix makes €5m land purchase as Irish data volumes soar

Data centre provider to increase footprint as demand for storage booms

Data centre provider Equinix has announced the purchase of an 8.2 acre site in Ballycoolin, Dublin, at a cost of €5 million.

Maurice Mortell, managing director for Ireland and emerging markets, Equinix (pictured), said: “Companies tell us every day that their data volumes are skyrocketing and our own research confirms this. The demand is immense and it is no longer just demand for storage space. Enterprises are making their data work for them by interconnecting with other businesses and cloud service providers. We are ensuring that we will be there to not only store this data, but also to make it valuable to both businesses and the economy they benefit.

“Ireland’s digital ecosystem is thriving and we have positioned ourselves at the centre of that.”

Figures published by IDA Ireland this year show that data centres have contributed €7.13 billion to Ireland’s economy since 2010. Since landing in Ireland in January 2016, Equinix, the largest colocation provider in the country, has become a key player in stimulating this burgeoning digital landscape through its four data centres in Dublin.

TechCentral Reporters