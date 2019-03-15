Microsoft opens AI Business School

Teaching business leaders how to build AI into their organisations

Microsoft has opened an artificial intelligence (AI) Business School that aims to help business leaders to create an AI-ready culture across their organisation while providing tools and resources to create their own AI strategies.

A masterclass series will provide an in an easy-to-consume, on-demand format for business leaders and their management teams to allow them to focus on the content most relevant to them at the time that works best for them. The series is free online.

Microsoft says the AI Business School will enable business leaders to get insights from other executives across industries and business functions about overcoming the top challenges faced when using AI in organizations, for example: Finding strategic applications of AI, building a data-driven and collaborative culture, AI governance and responsibility, and understanding what the technology can do.

The school is designed in partnership with the international business school, INSEAD. It will enjoy regular updates to the content to include additional topics that are relevant to AI and address constantly changing business challenges, said Microsoft.

www.microsoft.com/en-us/ai/business

TechCentral Reporters