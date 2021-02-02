Microsoft announces 200 digital sales jobs for Dublin

Microsoft Sales Academy to train diverse pipeline of digital sellers Print Print Trade

Microsoft Ireland announced a further expansion of its Dublin-based EMEA digital sales team with the creation of 200 jobs.

Cathriona Hallahan, managing director, Microsoft Ireland, said: “The growth of our EMEA digital sales team reflects the dynamism and growth mindset that is at the heart of our company. Our existing digital sales team has been working hard to provide organisations in Ireland and across Europe, the Middle East and Africa with digital technologies they need to transform their business model and achieve success.

“The creation of the Microsoft Sales Academy further supports those efforts by building and nurturing a diverse pipeline of talent both now and into the future, ensuring our team reflects the diversity of the customers we serve. By adding to the diversity of skills and backgrounds within our Dublin-based team, we can continue to innovate at speed as we reimagine Ireland’s future.”

advertisement





Lisa Dillon, vice-president, Microsoft EMEA digital sales, said: “In just four years, we will have established and grown the team to over 1,000 employees. This rapid growth is creating superb career development opportunities for the dynamic team which today represents more than 75 nationalities and fluency in over 35 different languages.

“The EMEA Digital Sales team leverage Microsoft technologies, including AI and machine learning, and enhance them with digital selling capabilities to transform our engagement with customers. This allows us to meet and exceed the needs of our customers and partners, engaging them at the right time in their digital journey to help drive their business success. I am looking forward to welcoming our new recruits and supporting them as they contribute to the continued growth and success of the team.”

TechCentral Reporters