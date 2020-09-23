Majority of Irish companies unaware of looming cookie deadline

Only 1% of businesses found to be compliant of coming data protection regulations 'in any meaningful way' Print Print Trade

European website owners have until 6 October to implement a cookie warning on their website or face substantial fines but according to a new survey from Dmac Media the vast majority are unaware of this deadline.

Furthermore, 15% of respondents said they were fully compliant. However on investigation Dmac Media found that just 1% were actually ‘compliant in a meaningful way’ with the legislation.

The survey of Dmac clients revealed that 87% of respondents were not aware of the cookie consent deadline, 72% did’t know if their website was compliant and a further 13% admitted their website was not up to date.

advertisement





Dave McEvoy, founder of Dmac Media, (pictured) said: “Since GDPR measures were introduced in 2018, most website owners are aware that their website needed a cookie message but the vast majority of these messages are not in line with the new guidelines issued in April.

The survey did find that there was good understanding among Irish business owners of what a cookie is, with 66% able to define it and what it does.

“The important thing for businesses to note is that they are not allowed to assume consent. Nor are they allowed to sway the visitor to a yes rather than a no, when seeking permission. A simple permissions update will solve the issue but companies need to be aware that the deadline is looming and act now or risk fines,” said McEvoy.

TechCentral Reporters