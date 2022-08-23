Lyniate to provide data integration tech for NI health system Rhapsody to go live in 2023 Life

Lyniate, a global leader in healthcare data interoperability, has been selected by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland to provide data integration technologies for its Encompass programme – a digital transformation initiative designed to improve patient outcomes by better supporting health and care professionals.

Encompass, which includes the rollout of Epic to supply integrated electronic health records across Health and Social Care Northern Ireland (HSCNI), aims to create a single digital record for every citizen, with the goal of modernising health and social care in the country.

The Encompass programme will give patients and service users the ability to view and update their own health information. It will also make it easier for health and social care staff to view important information about their patients and service users across every episode of care.

Lyniate’s Rhapsody, which is used in 79 NHS Trusts, provides seamless integration with disparate systems across healthcare organisations, such as the electronic patient record, laboratory information system, and diagnostic imaging.

“Although Rhapsody works in the background, it ultimately helps improve frontline services for clinicians and patients,” said Dan West, Northern Ireland Department of Health Chief Digital Information Officer.

“While continued efforts have seen staffing numbers across the HSC increase, demand for services continues to outpace that expansion. Interoperability across our information and systems along with the roll-out of the new clinical platform unlocks the potential that exists for digital to play an important role in closing the capacity gap.

“Having Rhapsody as part of our IT infrastructure will help Northern Ireland on our path to becoming the first UK country with a single, connected electronic patient record. The solution will also help future-proof our IT environment so we can be more cost and time effective for care professionals and service users, enabling us to focus on delivering the safest and highest quality of care to the people of Northern Ireland.”

Erkan Akyuz, chief executive officer at Lyniate, added: “We are 100% dedicated to solving healthcare problems and are honoured that HSCNI chose Rhapsody to improve the accessibility of, and trust in, health data as the country accelerates digital healthcare transformation. With Rhapsody, HSCNI can ensure the right data is in the hands of the right people at the right time.”

Rhapsody will go live in 2023.

