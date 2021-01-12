Logitech plans Cork office expansion

Logitech Ireland is to add more than 50 jobs at its Cork office over the next three years.

Logitech’s office in Cork was first established in 1988 and employs approximately 200 in design, engineering, product development, finance, supply chain, people & culture and IT. It also hosts leaders of Logitech’s sustainability team, addressing Logitech’s commitments to climate change, carbon impact and transparency, and renewable energy.

Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer (pictured), said: “In recent years, Logitech has begun to transform into a design company, tapping into trends in gaming, remote work, video collaboration and creativity. This process of reinvention continues.

“We are innovating with new product experiences every day and driving for positive change in the areas of equality and the environment. All this, thanks to our fantastic teams. As a company, we have a strong flexible working culture, with employees contributing to Logitech’s business from locations all over the world. Cork is a key link in that chain, and we’re keen to see more talent join our colleagues there.”

Logitech’s presence in Ireland is supported by the IDA.

