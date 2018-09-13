Logicalis Ireland plans 25 new jobs over the next two years

IT solutions and managed services provider Logicalis Ireland has invested €1 million in its own digital transformation journey, part of which is the creation of 25 new jobs over the next two years.

Among the new and enhanced services that Logicalis Ireland will be providing are Backup as a Service (Baas), hybrid IT on-premise solutions, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), analytics and infrastructure as a service (Iaas).

By expanding and developing both the team and its product range, Logicalis Ireland will be able to deliver more innovative solutions – in conjunction with partners including NetApp, IBM, Oracle, Cisco and Equinix – enabling clients to bring new offerings to the market and operate more efficiently.

Logicalis Ireland has already started to expand its client services team and more jobs will be created. These positions will be based across a number of locations within Ireland, including its headquarters in Sandyford in Dublin, and will require individuals with experience in next generation managed services operations, infrastructure integration, hybrid cloud, IT security and business analytics.

Andrew Baird, Managing Director, Logicalis Ireland, said: “We know from experience that in order to digitally transform a business, you not only need the latest apps and front end interfaces, you also need to invest in existing platforms so that they are able to support the increasing workloads, the new types of transactions and do so in a secure and compliant manner.

“At Logicalis Ireland, we lead by example and invest in our own future as well as the future of our clients. From backup systems to solution architecting, our vision is to create an overarching Common Services Delivery Process and Platform to deliver outstanding customer support in an increasingly digitised business world.”

Logicalis’ clients include leading companies such as RTE, Musgrave Group and Allied Irish Banks.

TechCentral Reporters