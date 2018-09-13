Conversation Piece agrees €1.5m deal with Agility Communications

Ten jobs to be created across both companies

Conversation Piece, a provider of on-site and cloud phone systems to businesses throughout Ireland, has signed a deal worth €1.5 million with Irish wholesale telecoms company Agility Communications.

The agreement is expected to create up to 10 new jobs across both companies and runs over the next three years.

The deal will allow Conversation Piece to deliver enterprise-level voice, telephony and cloud products to its customers over Agility Communication’s network.

Conversation Piece employs 15 people in its Dublin and Cork offices, providing cloud-based and traditional PBX phone systems as well as VoIP, with local technical support throughout Ireland. Customers include SMEs and multinationals across a wide range of industries nationwide.

Seamus Dunne, sales manager, Conversation Piece, said: “Our customers have come to rely on us to deliver reliable, affordable and easily scalable voice and data services for decades. We’ve worked with Agility since 2015 and find the quality of service it delivers to be unparalleled. It has been a key part of our growth over the past few years and this new deal will help accelerate this growth further.”

Shane Tully, head of carrier services at Agility Communications, said: “Our continued investment in our carrier infrastructure enables us to deliver top-level voice and data solutions to our partners, who in turn can provide the highest quality phone and broadband services to their customers at some of the most competitive rates on the market.

“The deal is significant for both companies. Not only does it ensure continued growth and new jobs but it enables Irish SMEs to avail of industry-leading telecoms solutions they can trust.”

TechCentral Reporters