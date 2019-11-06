Logicalis Group takes Cisco award for IoT partner of the year

Logicalis Group, has been named IoT industry partner of the year at the Cisco Partner Summit Global Awards taking place this week in Las Vegas.

Cisco Partner Summit Global awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across all geographical regions. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner organisation and regional executives.

Areas of consideration include innovative processes, architecture-led successes, strategic business outcome-focused programs, seizing new opportunities, and sales approaches.

“It gives me great pleasure to recognise these partners who continue to demonstrate superior performance and drive value for our customers. They demonstrate superior leadership and innovation to help enterprises solve complex problems,” said Oliver Tuszik, senior vice president, global partner organisation, Cisco.

“It’s an honour to present the IoT industry partner of the year award to Logicalis in recognition of its outstanding achievement in helping customers respond to their business challenges.”

Mark Rogers, Logicalis CEO, said: “We are proud of this award which reflects the strength of the global partnership between Logicalis and Cisco and our commitment to leading the industry in terms of IoT innovation. This recognition from Cisco underscores Logicalis’ commitment to its position as Architects of Change.”

Logicalis has Irish offices in Dublin and Cork.

TechCentral Reporters