Travelport to open inside sales office in Dublin

Traveltech platform developer promises 22 jobs in first year

Travelport has announced the opening of an inside sales centre in Dublin.

The centre, supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland, will focus on growing Travelport’s small-to-medium-tier customer base across Europe.

Twenty-two positions will be created in the first year of the operation in sales, account management and customer support.

Travelport’s e-commerce platform is used in airline merchandising, hotel content and distribution, car rental, mobile commerce and B2B payment solutions. The company also provides IT services to airlines, such as shopping, ticketing and departure control.

“The creation of an inside sales team is proof of our commitment to the Irish economy and comes on the back of four years of strong results and development since we established our digital operations here,” said Paul Broughton, director of business development for Europe, Travelport. “Our decision to locate this European inside sales centre in Dublin is also due to the availability of highly skilled people for these roles.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “This expansion, supporting Travelport’s ongoing operations and future development, is very welcome and will enhance the technology offering in the travel and tourism space in Ireland. It is also a vote of confidence by the company and shows continued commitment to its Dublin operations.”

Travelport is headquartered in Langley, UK and has more than 3,700 employees across 180 countries and territories.

TechCentral Reporters