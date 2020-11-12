LetsGetChecked launches at-home Covid-19 tests

Test can be ordered online, performed at home, and deliver results within 72 hours Print Print Life

LetsGetChecked, the leading at-home health testing and insights company, has launched at-home consumer Covid-19 tests in Ireland.

To get tested, customers order the €129 kit online, complete a suitability questionnaire, and collect a lower nasal swab sample for processing and physician review. According to the company, its nucleic acid amplification in vitro diagnostic test is the gold standard for diagnosis of infection.

Results are available on the patient’s LetsGetChecked account and app within 24-72 hours of the sample being received by the laboratory. The test is accompanied by LetsGetChecked’s connected platform that offers 24/7 telehealth services supported by licensed healthcare professionals and timely guidance on containment and care for those who test positive. All positive results are reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Center (HPSC) by the lab.

advertisement





LetsGetChecked also announces that it will work with Irish companies to architect testing programmes that ensure the workplace is Covid-free. The company is already engaged with hundreds of organisations across the US and Europe to make office environments, production studios, and university campuses, safer to work and operate.

OrganiSations wishing to safeguard themselves against Covid-19 can order test kits from LetsGetChecked for distribution to its teams with results made available to recipients within 72 hours.

“We’ve spent years building the only true end-to-end service on the market that delivers unparalleled service to our customers,” said Peter Foley, founder and CEO of LetsGetChecked. “As an Irish company, we are thrilled to introduce our at-home Covid-19 tests to consumers in Ireland to fight the virus. In addition to assisting on a consumer level, we are grateful for the opportunity to partner with leading Irish companies in need of testing programmes that will foster safe working environments. The coronavirus crisis has impacted all of us and we are keen to do what we can to help Irish people feel safe and secure during this challenging time.”

The Irish-founded company is set to open a new lab in Dublin, doubling down on expansion in the country and paving the way for new jobs in December and into 2021. Building on experience from its CLIA/CAP/BSL II certified high complexity laboratory based in California, the forthcoming Dublin-based lab will be its first owned and operated laboratory in Europe. Initially the lab will process and test swab samples for Covid-19 and will expand further in the coming months. It said its forthcoming lab will process 5,000 tests per week to start, with plans to expand that testing capacity over time.

Tests are available for purchase via www.LetsGetChecked.com

TechCentral Reporters