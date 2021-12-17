Lenovo ThinkPads vulnerable to privilege escalation exploit, researchers warn

Users of Lenovo’s range of ThinkPad workstations have been warned to patch their systems following the discovery of flaws that allows hackers to launch privilege escalation attacks.

It’s believed that two separate flaws can be chained together to target the ImControllerService component and change a user’s access level to a system, according to security researchers at NCC Group.

The ImControllerService is a component present on Lenovo’s ThinkPad hardware range and controls tasks such as system power management and app and driver updates.

The vulnerability can be triggered by exploiting two flaws, tracked as CVE-2021-3922 and CVE-2021-3969, affecting the way in which the ImControllerService handles the execution of highly privileged child processes, NCC Group said.

The normal running of a system will have the ImControllerService periodically start child processes that open named pipe servers. These named pipe servers connect to the parent process in order to retrieve and execute the necessary XML serialised commands.

One of these commands is to load a plugin from an arbitrary location on the system. The child process is required to validate the digital signature of the plugin dynamic-link library (DLL) before loading and executing the file.

However, hackers are able to hijack this process in order to change privileges and load any payload of their choosing onto the machine.

The first vulnerability lies in the fact that the child process fails to check whether the source of the initial connection is legitimate. This creates a race condition that effectively sees the hacker try and make a connection with the named pipe ahead of the parent process.

“An attacker using high-performance filesystem synchronisation routines can reliably win the race with the parent process to connect to the named pipe,” said NCC Group. During testing NCC Group’s proof of concept code never failed to connect to the named pipe before the parent service could do so.

“Because the child process does not validate the source of the connection it will begin accepting commands from the attacker after the race condition has been exploited.”

The second vulnerability is a time-of-check to time-of-use flaw, which stems from how the child process validates the plugin it’s being asked to load. When loading a DLL, the child process validates its authenticity by checking if it’s signed by Lenovo.

However, attackers can use opportunistic locking (OpLocks) on a file to stall the validation process long enough for them to load their own DLL. Once the lock is released, the machine will load the DLL of the attacker’s choosing which leads to privilege escalation.

Lenovo has released an advisory in which it warns users to patch machines to the latest IMController version (version 1.1.20.3). The component is automatically updated by the Lenovo System Interface Foundation Service, which means the update can be triggered by rebooting the machine or manually restarting the ‘System Interface Foundation Service’ service, it said.

