Learn essential business and management skills with a university-accredited Mini-MBA in Dublin City Centre

Industry-led developed in response to employer demand Print Print Trade

Become a more effective manager and learn essential business and management skills with this accredited five-day Mini MBA delivered by Irish Times Training in partnership with Ulster University.

This programme comes as an addition to the suite of university-accredited programmes, which Irish Times Training and Ulster University have collaborated on for almost 20 years.

The Mini MBA is an industry led Executive Management Development programme, developed in response to employer requests for a short programme that covers topics fundamental to the understanding of business and management whilst allowing participants to gain a recognised qualification. The accreditation is awarded by Ulster University so is internationally recognised, and is equivalent to Level 9 on the Irish National Framework of Qualifications.

In four modules delivered over five days, industry experts and academic thought-leaders will guide you through;

• Leadership & Managing People

• Accounting & Finance

• Innovation & Entrepreneurship and

• Strategy & Change.

Each day is designed to maximise your learning and allow you to apply the latest theory to real-life situations.

Dr Trevor Cadden, Senior Lecturer in Operations Management in the Department of Management, Leadership & Marketing says that practising managers will really benefit from this programme which “will help them to gain a better appreciation of their role within the organisation and make them a more effective manager”.

Irish Times Training will be running two iterations of this programme this year (April & November) from its HQ in The Irish Times, Dublin 2, one in April and the second in November.

For organisations that have a number of team members interested, the programme can be delivered on a tailor-made basis on-site.

Prospective applicants or organisations interested in discussing a tailor-made course should contact Sinéad Docherty by e-mail sdocherty@irishtimes.com or on 01 472 7101 with any queries.