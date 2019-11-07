KN Circet launches training academy

Six hundred obs to be created by telecoms contractor Print Print Trade

Telecoms contractor KN Circet has opened a state-of-the-art training academy in Rathcoole, Co. Dublin by announcing a plan to create 600 jobs plan over the course of 18 months, in administration, fibre splicing, cabling and smart metering installations.

The €500,000 Rathcoole training academy can facilitate up to 2,000 people per year. Alongside traditional classrooms, the academy focuses on scenario-based training such as a mock street, outdoor electrical poles, and an underground space.

A soft skills training space features a mock apartment, focuses on the customer experience and how to best facilitate customer needs.

In 2017 Irish owned, KN Group employed 3,500 and had a turnover of €310 million. In 2018 the company partnered with French company Circet to create the newly formed KN Circet, the largest telecoms contractor in Europe.

KN Circet training academy will train telecom operatives for ongoing projects such as Eir’s 1.4 million urban homes and openreach NI’s ultrafast fibre rollouts. In addition to training electricians for rollout of ESB smart metering project.

Future potential investment in fibre deployment such as NBI in the Republic and Project Stratum in NI will see high speed broadband brought to rural Ireland with a large requirement for highly trained telecoms operatives.

KN Circet CEO and founder Donagh Kelly said: “The facility is the result of decades of hard work from the team at KN Circet and the scenario-based training programme is built from real experiences. We equip trainees with the necessary skills required for this growing industry. KN Circet is creating local jobs for this growing industry and look forward to facilitating positive career paths for our existing and future employees.”

Damien Gallagher, MD, KN Circet Ireland, said: “The demand in Ireland for top quality broadband is extremely high, we have numerous multinational companies based here and they expect the best quality of services. The rollout of fibre optic national broadband plan allowing up to 1Gb/s Internet speed is crucial for the advancement of Irish telecoms, KN Circet are equipped and ready to facilitate this.”

KN Circet clients include eir, openreach, BT Ireland, Enet, Virgin Media, ESB and more.

TechCentral Reporters