Kilkenny School crowned winner of AWS GetIT 2022 competition Winning app idea raises awareness of bee-friendly areas

A team from St Brigid’s College Callan has been named as winner of AWS GetIT 2022 in Ireland. The competition is designed to inspire young students, especially girls, aged between 12 and 13 to consider a career in technology by challenging longstanding gender stereotypes, and inspiring them to become tomorrow’s tech innovators and leaders.

Teams from many schools across Ireland took part in the competition to design an app which solves a real issue faced by their school or community. AWS received entries covering a wide range of ideas, including concepts focused on sustainability, mental health, and personal safety. The final for the competition took place at AWS’s offices in Dublin on Wednesday, 17 May and was judged by a panel of business and technology industry experts.

The winning idea from St Brigid’s College was Bee Aware – a call to action for teenagers and encourages them to become involved in their homes, schools, and communities to create and maintain bee friendly areas.

Runners-up was Our Lady’s Grove Secondary School, Dublin, whose team came up with an idea called Climate Change Chats, an app where people can make videos of themselves taking action against climate change, and inspire others in their local community to do the same.

Lorna Cody, business & IT teacher at St Brigid’s College, said: “St Brigid’s College Callan participated in the AWS GetIT competition for the first time this year and were absolutely honoured to be chosen as the winning team. The girls thoroughly enjoyed the programme as it gave them an opportunity to ‘learn and be curious’ to move outside their comfort zone and delve into a world in which they had never experienced.

“Every single girl in first year took part in the programme, they developed their IT, teamwork, interpersonal and presentation skills. These transferrable skills will benefit them in all aspects of their life going forward.”

TechCentral Reporters