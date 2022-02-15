Jabra partnership music to the ears of Evo customers in Ireland Deal gives distributor unique level of consolidated market access Trade

Jabra has partnered with Evo, Ireland’s largest distributor of workplace supplies, to bring its high-quality audio and video products to customers across the country.

Evo is now an official distributor of Jabra products for Ireland thanks to its unmatched supply chain connections and stock holding capability in the country. As a result, Evo’s wholesale partners and end customers will have access to next day delivery on Jabra’s entire range, including the Evolve2 series of professional headsets and PanaCast video conferencing cameras.

The global audio, video and collaboration solutions brand, Jabra, offers UC certified headsets, speakerphones and state-of-the art video conferencing solutions to businesses.

John Nesbitt, territory director, Ireland, at Jabra, said: “Evo’s presence and expertise will help us to take our business to the next level in the region. With hybrid working on the rise, companies are looking at how to enable staff to be productive and to work from anywhere. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Evo and to be bringing Jabra’s audio and intelligent video conferencing solutions to even more customers in Ireland.”

Ashley Burke, Evo Ireland managing director, commented: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Jabra and to give this incredible brand access to new customers they wouldn’t have been able to reach otherwise.

“This is why we’re the go-to channel partner in the UK and Ireland for global brands. Evo’s make up, with Vow as a wholesaler and Banner as a direct supplier, means we can offer a unique level of consolidated market access.”

