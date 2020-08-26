it@cork recognised with prestigious European quality standard

It@cork has been recognised with a prestigious quality standard – the European Secretariat for Cluster Analysis (ESCA) bronze label – ‘Striving for Cluster Excellence’.

Supported by DG Enterprise and Industry (DG Growth) of the European Commission, the award recognises the work undertaken by it@cork in the development and implementation of a world class ICT cluster in the south-west of Ireland.

Achieving bronze label cluster status should enable it@cork to better connect and collaborate with other European tech clusters. With approximately 3,000 specialised clusters in Europe, it@cork is now better connected than ever, which should stand to benefit Irish SMEs.

The accreditation further enhances the international reputation of Cork and the greater south-west region as a thriving hub for ICT. With over 30,000 now employed in the ICT sector in the region, the sector is the largest employer and will play a crucial role in the recovery of the economy regionally and nationally.

Speaking of the achievement, it@cork cluster manager, Eoghan O ’Mahony said: “It is a testament to all the work it@cork has done with stakeholders and the tech industry both in the region and internationally to develop and implement an impactful cluster development program. Over the past two years, we have enhanced and broadened collaboration activities between academia, industry and stakeholders through an expanded series of member networking events, training and upskilling courses through our Skillnet program as well as C level leadership forums.”

“Analysing the data of it@cork it can be stated that the cluster initiative is well integrated in the Irish innovation system, providing valuable services and leading to well measurable effects on the enterprise’s level,” said Helmut Kergel, spokesperson for ESCA.

It@cork now joins an elite network of 22 recognised ICT clusters in Europe including Denmark, Spain and Germany. Geoscience Ireland is currently the only other accredited Irish cluster under the scheme.

TechCentral Reporters