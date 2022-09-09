ISACA expands European presence with new office in Dublin ISACA is widely known for its globally recognised certifications and industry-leading frameworks Trade

ISACA, the global professional association advancing individuals and organisations in their pursuit of digital trust, will open its first European office in Dublin.

Established in 1969, ISACA is widely known for its globally recognised certifications, including Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) and Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), and its industry-leading frameworks.

In Europe, the organisation has more than 30,000 members working across information and cyber security, assurance, governance, risk and privacy from different industries such as banking & finance, government, telecommunications, engineering, public accounting, education, retail, health, FMCG, automotive, utilities, food & beverage among others.

The new office intends to facilitate cooperation between European regions, chapters and members and strengthen ISACA’s capacity to collaborate with key public and private stakeholders, as well as enterprises and academia.

The office and ISACA’s new team members in Europe will build on the strong ties that already exist between regions by promoting investment, synergies and economic opportunities to benefit members and enterprises.

“Our expanded regional presence in Europe will provide services dedicated to Europe and help extend our global reach and impact,” said ISACA CEO, David Samuelson. “ISACA is both a global and a local organisation, and we want to serve our professional communities where they live and work. We are very excited to have a stronger local presence in Europe to better partner with European government, enterprises, universities and our members to advance digital trust.”

ISACA’s European presence is led by Chris Dimitriadis, chief global strategy officer at ISACA. Dimitriadis has deep industry and ISACA experience, having served as ISACA board chair and as a past chief information security officer at a global organisation.

“ISACA has a long history in Europe, and we are incredibly proud of our chapters, volunteers, members and partners in the region,” said Dimitriadis. “We are excited to strengthen our support in the communities that we serve by establishing a team of highly experienced and reputable European professionals and by opening our first office in Dublin that will strategically coordinate and support our 45 chapters in Europe and our business, government and academic partners.”

Ireland’s Minister of State for e-goverment Ossian Smyth said:“As we continue to develop Ireland as a European hub for the digital economy and as a cyber centre of excellence, it is crucial to continue to build an expert and diverse specialist ecosystem. ISACA’s pre-eminent global work on talent development, building the cyber profession and developing tools and frameworks to underpin the next phase of technology adoption in a safe and transparent manner, will be a boost to our tech scene. We look forward to ongoing cooperation with ISACA in improving cybersecurity preparedness and resilience.”

TechCentral Reporters