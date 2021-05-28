Sports tech company Fulltime Analytics hits the ground running

Focused on driving digital transformation for sports organisations and rights holders

Irish founded data analytics start-up Fulltime Analytics has launched with the goal of driving digital transformation for sports organisations and rights holders.

The business is underpinned by an an advanced data analytics platform that connects all of an organisations data sources to help the sports industry understand their fans better and support commercial growth across ticketing, merchandise, fan engagement and sponsorship.

Fulltime Analytics is a joint venture between sports and hospitality agency The Hospitality Partnership and Platformo, a global data analytics platform used by cinema industry leaders Showtime Analytics.

Over the past 12 months, Fulltime Analytics has worked on a successful pilot project with League of Ireland football club, Shamrock Rovers. The new company is initially focused on supporting organisations in the Irish market but has plans to expand its offering to the UK and US by the end of 2021 utilising its strong network of contacts in these countries.

“The sports industry is in the midst of a data revolution and we are really excited to bring the capabilities that Fulltime Analytics can offer to market,” said Greg Slattery, CEO, Fulltime Analytics. “Sport is unlike any other industry in the world when you consider the passion that fans have for their team, this creates really rich data sets which our technology uses to develop innovative commercial strategies for clients. There is a huge opportunity within the industry for those that adopt a data-driven approach as targeted marketing communications at the right time will deepen engagement with existing fans and also make their brand more appealing to a wider audience.”

TechCentral Reporters

