Irish speakers get connected with new app

GaelGoer now available for iOS and Android phones

A new free app which aims to connect Irish speakers of all levels, GaelGoer, has launched following two years of research and development.

The first iteration of the smartphone app comes with three main functionalities:

Anseo: Which will indicate premises and businesses where there is an Irish speaker, of any level of proficiency, willing to speak Irish to customers. The location will appear on the app when a registered GaelGoer user is on the premises.

Imeachtaí: Which will give information on events in Irish.

Lámh Suas: Which will inform users of the presence of another GaelGoer user in their vicinity and offer the opportunity to contact that person via an instant messaging system built into the app.

The first version of GaelGoer is available for download and awaits Irish speakers working in businesses to register themselves on ‘Anseo’ to take the first step in identifying themselves to customers. New users can also immediately register up-coming events for Irish speakers on “Imeachtaí.”

The app uses state of the art technology, including geo-fencing, and can be used in Ireland and abroad.

“As the saying goes ‘is beatha teanga í a labhairt’ and following some research I was taken aback by how many opportunities I was missing to speak our native language due to being unable to identify fellow Gaeilgoirí,” said Noreen Breen, founder of GaelGoer. “We couldn’t be happier to get the app off the ground and we can’t wait to welcome the wider Irish speaking community to the platform.”

Luke Middleton, head of technology & innovation at DataDyne, which developed GaelGoer, added: “This has been the culmination of a long running passion project for myself and the team at DataDyne. As someone who’s trying to improve his Irish I try to avail of every opportunity to speak it and I’m hoping that through GaelGoer I’ll have far more chances to develop my cúpla focail.”

GaelGoer is available for iOS and Android smartphones.

TechCentral Reporters