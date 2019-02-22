Iqvia announces 100 new jobs for Dublin

Global data sciences firm expands presence at East Point Print Print Trade

Iqvia a provider of information, technology solutions and contract research services, has announced plans to create 100 jobs at Dublin East Point Campus.

The new positions will be predominantly in the areas of clinical project management, data management, drug safety, and biostatistics.

Recruitment is underway and Iqvia expects the roles to be filled in the first half of 2019.

Operating in Ireland since 1990 under the IMS Health and Quintiles names, Iqvia’s activities in Ireland include tracking the pharmaceutical market, conducting market research, providing consulting services across the healthcare spectrum, and offering contract resources to support healthcare companies commercialise medicines.

Martin Giblin, SVP, global head, centralised monitoring services, country head, IQVIA Ireland, said: “Ireland is a strategically important location for Iqvia, and today’s announcement represents a significant step in increasing our capability to serve our pharma customers across Europe and the world. Ireland has a rich base of life sciences talent, is a great place to do business and we look forward to continuing to grow our business here.”

Iqvia has approximately 55,000 employees in more than 100.

TechCentral Reporters