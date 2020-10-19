IP Telecom and SenSys join forces to deliver remote working solutions

Multi-year partnership valued over €1.1m

IP Telecom has signed a multi-year wholesale deal with leading IT, networking and IP security specialist SenSys Technology Group. Under the deal, which has been valued at €1.1 million, the pair will collaborate to deliver remote working solutions.

It has been agreed that IP Telecom will provide Sensys Group with the backbone infrastructure and network capabilities to support SenSys Voice, which is a full enterprise grade suite of voice-based solutions, including Cloud Telephony, SIP Trunking, Broadband Connectivity and Number Portability.

SenSys Voice will utilise IP Telecom’s network infrastructure and solution suite to deploy its own range of voice solutions and functionality to its customers.

Anthony Tattan, commercial director, IP Telecom, said: “At a time when companies need choices around full-time or hybrid remote-working environments it’s vital that our partners can rely on the sort of reliability, mobility and security that IP Telecom continues to deliver. This partnership further cements the excellent relationship with the team at SenSys and the amazing solutions they deliver from SME to Enterprise level. We look forward to working side by side during these interesting times and supporting Irish businesses”.

SenSys chose IP Telecom as a partner due to the strength of its network, which encompasses dual-Inex connectivity, while allowing SenSys the flexibility to maintain end-to-end control of all aspects of the service from handset to data centre.

The partnership will form the basis for a major part of SenSys’ expansion project into 2021 as it provides end-to-end remote working solutions for companies.

“Our partnership with IP Telecom, which provides the backbone and network infrastructure for a wide range of voice based services, complements and enhances the range of solutions SenSys Voice can provide, aligning with the strategic direction of SenSys Technology Group, and our focus on innovation, growth and ensuring each SenSys customer experiences the SenSys difference,” added SenSys founder Ben Killeen.

“Our recent expansion into the UK with the opening of our Greater London office in Uxbridge allows us to introduce a full suite of cloud-based solutions and managed IT service solutions, coupled with Voice solutions, immediately to that market.”

TechCentral Reporters