Investor group snaps up McAfee for $14 billion

Online security giant McAfee has announced it is to be acquired by an investor group for more than $14 billion.

The group will purchase all outstanding shares in the all-cash transaction and take full control of the business as a private company. Expected to close in the first half of 2022, McAfee said it will continue as a “pure-play consumer cyber security” business, following the sale of its Enterprise business back in July.

The pool of investors includes Advent International Corporation, Permira Advisors, Crosspoint Capital Partners, CPP Investments, GIC, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

“This transaction is a testament to McAfee’s market-leading online protection solutions, our talented employees, and outstanding customers and partners,” commented Peter Leav, McAfee president and CEO.

“We want to thank our employees for their continued hard work and commitment to McAfee. We are thrilled to be partnering with premier firms who truly understand the cyber security landscape and have a proven track record of success.”

Back in 2017, Intel began to carve out McAfee from its core operations in a bid to establish a pure-play cyber security business. The firm completed its initial public offering last year, with Intel remaining a shareholder in the company.

McAfee then sold its Enterprise security business to a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group for $4 billion back in March, as it continued its plan to press forward a consumer-based company.

Now, the firm’s new investor group said it will provide McAfee with both financial and operational resources to enhance its consumer offering, as well as drive further growth and market expansion.

“Today’s announcement signals continued growth and opportunity for McAfee,” commented Jon Winkelried, CEO of TPG and chair of the McAfee Board. “Over the last four years, the company has expanded its product portfolio, enhanced its go-to-market strategy, and pursued strategic M&A, including the divestiture of its enterprise business.

“We’re proud that today McAfee is a leading consumer cyber security franchise, protecting the digital lives of 20 million subscribers across the globe.”

