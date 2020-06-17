Interest in UX careers surges during lockdown

UX Design Institute reports 220% increase in applications

The UX Design Institute has a reported a 220% increase in course participants during March, April and May over the same time in 2019.

Switching to another career was the impetus for 60% of new students, with many working in digital marketing, recruitment, HR, sales, customer experience, product and design.

“We’ve had a really positive few months in terms of student enrolments,” said Colman Walsh, CEO, of the UX Design Institute. “Some people have taken on the course because they find themselves in a precarious position at work and are looking for a more future-focused career, others have just decided that it’s a good time to commit to studying because they have more time on their hands.”

Mark Campbell, consultant with Morgan McKinley (a member organisation of the Academy’s advisory body) said: “When it comes to UX, this crisis has meant that user research has become more critical and UX skills more sought after. We’ve seen a big focus on development and data roles as companies focus on improving their online products.”

According to a new report issued by the Institute found that industries that were slow to adopt newer technologies will be looking to evolve their model or become obsolete. Competitive advantage will be won by the companies that offer better UX than their rivals.

Quoted in the report, Walsh said: “As more and more industries and companies improve their online capabilities in the aftermath of Covid-19, this can only be good news for anybody working in technology, including UX designers. The overall consensus is that UX presents a more futureproof, rewarding and meaningful career for our students – one that we see flourishing far beyond this crisis.”

TechCentral Reporters