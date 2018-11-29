Intellicom slashes international call costs for Irishrelo

Hosted VoIP telephony system adds flexibility to international growth plans

Intellicom has been selected by relocation company Irishrelo to run its global contact centre in Kilcock, Co Kildare.

The cloud-based version of Intellicom’s Intune platform was deployed for Irishrelo as it removes the administration overhead associated with managing and maintaining the telephony system.

“We do the heavy lifting through our Inform portal,” said Robbie Fitzpatrick, business development manager, Intellicom.

“For example, if extensions need to be forwarded to mobile, users can simply switch on the ‘Follow Me’ function through our user-friendly Web interface, which provides automatic call forwarding.”

Intune’s features include call grouping and queuing, call retrieval and call routing can be configured through Inform. Extensions can be added as required, protecting the existing technology investment.

“We trialled the system and the setup was very powerful”, said Mark Scully, European team lead with Irishrelo. “We had an Intellicom engineer with us on the day of the changeover and the move was very seamless in the end. Our business is growing and we’d like to see Intellicom growing with us.”

Irishrelo staff provide a total relocation package to employees by co-ordinating the physical movement of personal belongings and family pets to finding schools, setting up bank accounts and providing assistance with customs, visas and a corporate housing service.

TechCentral Reporters